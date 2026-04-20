From Lion’s Roar to Cat’s Meow: The Strategic Mirage of Victory in Lebanon

By Mohamad Hammoud

Western and “Israeli” Critics Confront a Ceasefire That Leaves War Objectives Unmet and Deterrence in Tatters

The ceasefire in Lebanon has ignited a firestorm of internal criticism within the “Israeli” security establishment, with many labeling the agreement a strategic surrender. According to the newspaper "Maariv", the conflict, which was launched with grand promises, collapsed under the weight of its own strategic incoherence. In a scathing assessment, the paper stated that the war began with a “lion’s roar” but ended with a “cat’s meow,” reflecting a failure to deliver on foundational objectives. This sentiment exposes a growing rift between political rhetoric and the operational reality experienced on the front lines. The consensus among skeptics is that troop movements and heavy bombardment failed to achieve the stated goals of permanent disarmament or the removal of Hezbollah forces.

The perception of defeat is particularly acute among northern settlers who feel abandoned by a government that promised their safe return. As reported by Al Mayadeen English, settlement leaders have branded the ceasefire a “surrender document” and an outright “betrayal” of those living in the line of fire. These critics note that, despite immense destruction, Hezbollah sustained its operational capacity and demonstrated continued effectiveness until the final moments before the truce took effect. This persistence directly contradicts the official narrative that the group’s infrastructure had been systematically dismantled. Therefore, rather than signaling limitation, these outcomes highlight the resilience and adaptability of a force capable of absorbing sustained pressure while maintaining deterrence. Consequently, the ceasefire is widely viewed as confirmation that military escalation failed to neutralize Hezbollah, thereby reinforcing its long-term strategic position.

The Failure of Western Containment Strategies

Western media outlets have also dismantled claims that the conflict achieved its objectives. Writing for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Marwan Muasher suggests the region is now left with a more resilient and strategically entrenched Iran. Similarly, Robert Pape argues in The New York Times that the conflict is effectively “turning Iran into a major world power,” a shift that strengthens Hezbollah’s position across Lebanon and the wider region. This strategic consolidation underscores the failure of long-standing Western efforts to isolate the “Axis of Resistance.”

The inability to enforce Hezbollah’s disarmament south of the Litani River represents a profound failure of “Israeli” military goals. According to War on the Rocks, decision-makers in “Tel Aviv” pursued disjointed objectives, leading to a fragmented and ineffective policy. This lack of cohesion contributed significantly to the outcome, but it was not the only cause. The failure also reflects deeper structural limits in the strategy itself, as well as the resilience and durability of the resistance under sustained external pressure. As a result, Hezbollah preserved its operational integrity, demonstrating that the campaign did not achieve its core objective and highlighting the limits of external containment strategies.

The Growing Crisis of Internal Legitimacy

Public dissatisfaction with the war's outcome is reaching a boiling point, as reflected in recent polls. The Times of “Israel” reports that a significant portion of the population believes the country is now in a worse position than before the escalation began. This erosion of public trust appears to stem from leadership that has consistently prioritized short-term political survival over coherent strategic planning. Consequently, mockery of the stated war goals has become increasingly common in the media, with analysts pointing to the “invisible citizens” of the north as the primary victims of this policy.

Ultimately, the 2024–2026 campaigns will likely be remembered as a period of profound strategic overreach and miscalculation on the part of “Israel.” Western publications, including The New York Times, have documented how military doctrine has struggled to adapt to the decentralized and resilient nature of the Axis of Resistance. Each tactical action, such as the assassination of key leaders, has been met with the rapid reconstitution of the adversary’s command structure, underscoring the depth and durability of this network. This pattern reflects not a stalemate but a structural confirmation of resilience, where conventional superiority fails to translate into decisive outcomes. As a result, the ceasefire is widely interpreted as a moment that confirms the inability of “Israel” to achieve its stated objectives, while the Resistance emerges intact, operationally strong, and undefeated. This outcome reinforces the perception of enduring strategic balance in the Levant and highlights the limits of coercive military approaches in reshaping the regional landscape.