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Qalibaf: Iran Rejects Negotiations Conducted Under Threats and Pressure

Qalibaf: Iran Rejects Negotiations Conducted Under Threats and Pressure
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that the United States is seeking to exploit diplomatic efforts to impose its own terms on Iran or to create conditions that could justify renewed aggression against the country.

Qalibaf stressed that Tehran rejects negotiations conducted under threats, affirming that the country has used the ceasefire period to prepare for potential escalation and has prepared new cards to reveal on the battlefield.

In a post on X, Qalibaf said US President Donald Trump is seeking to manipulate the negotiation process, warning: “By imposing the blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump is seeking to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify the renewal of hostilities, as he sees fit.”

Qalibaf's comments came as the US sends a delegation to Pakistan for potential talks, while Iran has yet to decide on participation and is still reviewing the possibility, according to reports.

Earlier, Trump said a high-level US delegation led by JD Vance is heading to Pakistan for ceasefire talks with Iran. Iranian sources stressed that any participation depends on key preconditions, including the lifting of the US maritime blockade on Iran, which Tehran says remains a central obstacle to progress.

The issue has reportedly been passed through Pakistan, acting as mediator, which has raised it with US officials. Iranian officials also say additional US demands have further complicated progress, leaving the path to any agreement unclear.

A US aircraft carrying a large delegation has arrived in Pakistan for talks under regional mediation efforts.

The move suggests Trump may be preparing an initiative related to the blockade of Iranian ports, though no direct US-Iran engagement has been confirmed so far.

Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

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Last Update: 21-04-2026 Hour: 10:34 Beirut Timing

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