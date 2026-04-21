US Delegation To Pakistan Tied To Iran Talks Decision

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad to lead a diplomatic delegation, depending on Iran’s decision to join a new round of talks in Pakistan’s capital.

The delegation would include US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, signaling Washington’s push to elevate the talks amid rising regional tensions, though uncertainty remains as Tehran continues to weigh participation.

Confusion initially surrounded the timing of the trip, with US President Donald Trump claiming the delegation was already en route. Officials later clarified that departure would only occur if Iran confirmed attendance.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that deep skepticism continues to shape Tehran’s approach to negotiations. He warned of a “deep historical mistrust” toward Washington, citing “unconstructive and contradictory signals from American officials.”

“Iranians do not submit to force,” he said, framing US pressure as an attempt to impose surrender rather than engage in meaningful dialogue.

Despite this, an Iranian official said Tehran is “positively reviewing” participation, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed talks cannot proceed under threats, saying, “We have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” and accusing Trump of seeking to turn negotiations into “a table of surrender.”

Separately, Qalibaf reiterated that Iran will not negotiate under threat, saying on X, “By imposing the blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump is seeking to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify the renewal of hostilities, as he sees fit."

The potential talks come as a fragile ceasefire nears its deadline. Trump said the pause in hostilities would expire Wednesday evening Washington time, calling an extension “highly unlikely” and adding, “I’m not going to be rushed into making a bad deal.”

Earlier talks collapsed after 21 hours, with Iran rejecting US demands to halt enrichment and give up its uranium stockpile, insisting on guarantees against further attacks.

Tensions have escalated in the Strait of Hormuz, where US and Iranian restrictions have disrupted shipping. The US seized an Iranian-flagged vessel after it ignored warnings, while Iran briefly eased then reinstated limits. The standoff has left traffic near paralysis and pushed Brent crude prices higher.

Pakistan has stepped up security in Islamabad, suspending transport and power outages amid an energy crisis linked to Hormuz disruptions.

Meanwhile, talks between the “Israeli” occupation and Lebanon are set in Washington as "Israeli" forces maintain restrictions in southern Lebanon, warning residents away from border areas and the Litani River.