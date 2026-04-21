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IRG: ’US Talks Are Untrustworthy’, Vows Decisive Response To Threats

IRG: ’US Talks Are Untrustworthy’, Vows Decisive Response To Threats
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By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said Iran does not trust negotiations with the United States aimed at ending illegal “American-Zionist aggression,” stressing that Tehran instead relies on its national power and deterrence.

Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Mousavi made the remarks on Monday amid renewed US threats against Iran despite Pakistan’s mediation efforts for a second round of Tehran-Washington talks before the expiry of a ceasefire this week.

“As our Leader [of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei] said, we do not trust negotiations with you, but we believe in the power of God, people and fighters,” he said.

Mousavi also warned that any threat against Iran will be met with a “firm and decisive” response.

The Iranian commander declared that the country has passed through the era of weakness and surrender.

“Wherever you are, we will respond strongly whenever we want.”

Israel Iran pakistan zionist aggression war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation IRG

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Last Update: 21-04-2026 Hour: 10:34 Beirut Timing

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