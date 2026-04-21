Iran’s Shoja-2 Ship Sails Through Strait of Hormuz Despite US Blockade Attempts

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian cargo vessel, Shoja-2, has reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing US maritime blockade on Iranian ports, according to maritime tracking data.

According to reports, the ship Shoja-2 departed from Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas and is continuing its journey toward Kandla Port in India.

This is not the first such passage; last week, an Iranian tanker reportedly crossed the strategic waterway between Hormuz and Larak islands without encountering significant obstacles.

The report added that the vessel is the third Iranian tanker to successfully cross the Strait of Hormuz under the US's announced blockade, signaling continued maritime activity despite escalating tensions.

The reported crossing comes amid heightened tensions in the strategic waterway, where Washington has enforced restrictions on vessels linked to Iran in recent days.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the US blockade as “not merely a violation of the ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, but a criminal act and collective punishment amounting to a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

Multiple Iranian cargo ships, including oil and LNG carriers, have reportedly continued crossing the Strait of Hormuz in recent days en route to markets such as India and China, despite tensions at sea.

Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces say they are preparing measures after what they called a US attack on an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, as diplomatic uncertainty grows.

In a related development, Pakistan’s army chief told US President Donald Trump that the blockade of Iranian ports is a key obstacle to talks, with Trump reportedly saying he would consider the concern.