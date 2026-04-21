UN Warns: US War Spending in Iran Condemned as Wasteful While Millions Suffer

By Staff, Agencies

The enormous financial cost of the United States’ war on Iran has drawn sharp criticism from Tom Fletcher, who said the billions being spent on the conflict could have been used to save tens of millions of lives worldwide.

Speaking on Monday, the senior United Nations humanitarian official described the war as reckless and deeply harmful in both human and economic terms.

Fletcher pointed out that the roughly $2 billion per week being spent by the administration of Donald Trump on the war against Iran could have funded life-saving aid for more than 87 million people. He stressed that the total humanitarian plan he is trying to implement—valued at $23 billion—could have been fully financed in less than two weeks of war spending.

He also warned that increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Washington, including threats to destroy Iran, is dangerously normalizing violence on the global stage. According to Fletcher, such language encourages other governments to adopt similarly destructive approaches, including targeting civilian populations and infrastructure in clear violation of international law.

Delivering his remarks at Chatham House in London, Fletcher criticized Western political leadership more broadly, arguing that years of internal division and declining commitment to humanitarian values have weakened their credibility. He noted that cuts to aid budgets—particularly in the US and Europe—are contributing to a deepening global crisis.

Fletcher, who heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, described the current funding shortfall as catastrophic, with his budget reduced by nearly half. He emphasized that these cuts come at a time when global needs are rising sharply, worsened by conflicts like the US-led war on Iran.

He further warned that the war’s consequences are already spreading far beyond the region. Rising food and fuel costs—approaching 20% inflation in some areas—are expected to push millions more into poverty, particularly across sub-Saharan and East Africa.

Highlighting the broader implications, Fletcher criticized what he sees as a shift in US foreign policy away from diplomacy toward unpredictable, force-driven tactics. He described relations with Washington as unstable and expressed concern that decision-making is increasingly shaped by transactional thinking rather than long-term global stability.

Ultimately, Fletcher underscored the stark contrast between the resources devoted to war and those available for humanitarian relief. He warned that continued prioritization of conflict over human welfare will have lasting global consequences, while also reinforcing a dangerous precedent of militarized problem-solving led by the United States and its allies, including “Israel.”