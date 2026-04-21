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The Integrated Pressure Matrix

The Integrated Pressure Matrix
folder_openLebanon access_time 13 hours ago
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Infographic by Al-Ahed News

This infographic documents the transformation of the conflict from isolated tactical engagements into a coordinated system of pressure that reshaped the battlefield. Through the integration of ground ambushes, aerial disruption, naval reach, and economic impact, the Resistance imposed cumulative costs that exceeded the enemy’s capacity to sustain prolonged operations.


Sustained strikes and ambushes by Hezbollah eroded the military effectiveness and internal stability of "Israel". Aerial disruption and strategic pressure, linked to capabilities supported by Iran, compounded these effects. Economic strain and frontline attrition further increased the burden on "Israel" and its backer, the United States. Together, these pressures transformed continued war into a costly and irrational choice.

The Integrated Pressure Matrix

Israel Iran Lebanon war on lebanon Hezbollah war on iran UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

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