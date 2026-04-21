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The Integrated Pressure Matrix
Infographic by Al-Ahed News
This infographic documents the transformation of the conflict from isolated tactical engagements into a coordinated system of pressure that reshaped the battlefield. Through the integration of ground ambushes, aerial disruption, naval reach, and economic impact, the Resistance imposed cumulative costs that exceeded the enemy’s capacity to sustain prolonged operations.
Sustained strikes and ambushes by Hezbollah eroded the military effectiveness and internal stability of "Israel". Aerial disruption and strategic pressure, linked to capabilities supported by Iran, compounded these effects. Economic strain and frontline attrition further increased the burden on "Israel" and its backer, the United States. Together, these pressures transformed continued war into a costly and irrational choice.
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