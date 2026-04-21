Russian Authorities Detain Dozens Linked to “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Russian authorities have detained at least 40 “Israeli” settlers at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport over suspected links to the regime’s aggression against Iran.

According to reports cited by The Times of “Israel” and Russia’s Mediazona, the individuals were held for hours after arriving from “Tel Aviv” and subjected to intensive questioning. The interrogations were carried out amid suspicions that they may have had connections to the unlawful attacks targeting Iranian civilian, governmental and military infrastructure during the recent conflict.

Sources indicated that Russian security personnel emphasized Iran’s status as an ally of Russia, warning detainees that hostility toward Iran would be treated as hostility toward Russia itself. Authorities requested access to the individuals’ mobile phones; when some refused, they were instructed to power down their devices.

The detainees were ultimately released following intervention by the “Israeli” entity’s foreign ministry, which reportedly expressed outrage and labeled the detentions unacceptable. Their release came after they signed documents acknowledging the inadmissibility of violating Russian law.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the broader US-backed and “Israeli”-led aggression against Iran, which has drawn widespread international condemnation. Critics have pointed to extensive evidence that the attacks deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, universities and key energy facilities.

According to Iran’s Legal Medical Organization, the assault has resulted in the martyrdom of 3,375 people, underscoring the human cost of what Tehran and its supporters describe as unjustified and destructive military actions supported by the United States.