UN Pressure Mounts on Europe to End Trade Ties with “Israel” Over Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

A group of United Nations experts has urged the European Union to immediately suspend its long-standing trade agreement with “Israel,” arguing that continued cooperation contradicts international law in light of ongoing human rights violations.

The experts stated that the EU-“Israel” Association Agreement—which grants the “Israeli” entity preferential access to European markets—should be halted without delay. They described such action as the minimum legal step required given what they characterized as serious and persistent abuses.

Their call comes as European foreign ministers prepare to meet in Luxembourg, amid rising public pressure across Europe demanding accountability. The experts highlighted that a European Citizens’ Initiative advocating full suspension of the agreement has already surpassed one million signatures, reflecting widespread concern over the regime’s actions.

They sharply criticized the EU’s position as the largest trading partner of “Israel,” noting that preferential terms such as tariff-free access effectively enable continued violations. According to the experts, the EU cannot credibly claim to defend human rights while maintaining economic ties with a regime accused by multiple international bodies of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The appeal follows continued “Israeli” military escalation in the region, including operations in Gaza and Lebanon, which critics say have resulted in widespread civilian harm and destruction of vital infrastructure.

Citing findings by the International Court of Justice, the experts pointed to a recognized plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and legally binding orders demanding humanitarian access and protection of civilians—orders they say have been repeatedly ignored. They also referenced a July 2024 advisory opinion declaring the entity’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful.

In addition, the experts noted arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They argued that the EU, as a signatory to key international conventions, has a legal obligation to act rather than remain complicit. After years of escalating violence and what they describe as unchecked atrocities against Palestinians, the experts concluded that suspending the agreement is not merely a political option, but a legal necessity to uphold international law—especially in the face of continued backing of “Israel” by the United States.