Cuba Pushes Back Against US Pressure, Demands End to “Unjust” Energy Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Cuba has confirmed that it recently held talks with United States officials on the island, as tensions remain high over Washington’s continued economic pressure and energy restrictions on the Caribbean nation.

According to Alejandro García del Toro of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting involved senior representatives from both sides, including US State Department officials and Cuban diplomats at the deputy minister level. While exact details of the visit were not disclosed, it marks the first such diplomatic engagement of its kind in years.

García del Toro described the discussions as respectful and professional, rejecting claims circulated in some US media that Washington issued threats or ultimatums during the meeting. He emphasized that Cuba’s primary demand was the removal of what it considers an unjust and harmful energy embargo imposed by the United States.

Cuban officials argue that the blockade represents a form of economic coercion targeting the entire population, restricting access to vital fuel supplies and undermining the country’s development. García del Toro also condemned US measures as a kind of global pressure tactic aimed at discouraging other sovereign nations from engaging in lawful trade with Cuba.

For its part, Washington continues to tie any easing of sanctions to internal political changes within Cuba, including demands related to governance and economic reforms. However, critics view these conditions as interference in Cuba’s domestic affairs and an extension of long-standing US pressure policies.

Tensions have further escalated following threats from Donald Trump, who warned of tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba and even suggested possible intervention. In response, Miguel Díaz-Canel has stated that Cuba is prepared to defend itself if necessary.

Overall, the talks highlight ongoing friction between the two countries, with Cuba continuing to call for an end to what it sees as punitive and unjust US measures that impact not just its economy, but the well-being of its people.