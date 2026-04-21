Barak Warns: ‘Israel’ Risks Becoming A US Protectorate

By Staff, Agencies

Former "Israeli" Prime Minister Ehud Barak said "Israel’s" longest war is nearing its end without achieving its stated goals, warning that extending it could draw the country into deeper complications within weeks.

In an article published by "Haaretz", Barak stressed that both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon remain active and influential on the battlefield, indicating that neither front has been decisively subdued despite prolonged military aggression.

He further noted that Iran’s political system has withstood what he described as a joint "Israeli"-American assault, while key concerns surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities persist and are unlikely to be eliminated under any emerging agreement.

Barak warned of what he described as a dangerous trajectory in which the "Israeli" occupation could transform into a “protected state” fully dependent on the United States, arguing that Washington has increasingly dictated operational and diplomatic decisions in ways he characterized as, at times, blunt and humiliating.

He added that the war’s asymmetry pressures the US and “Israel” to seek a decisive win, while opponents only need to endure, warning that surviving adversaries may emerge stronger and more determined, including in developing advanced military capabilities.

The former premier blamed the strategic failure on “empty rhetorical arrogance” and leadership marked by “blatant lies” and public manipulation, saying claims of victory did not last beyond a few months as political and personal interests increasingly overrode state security priorities.

Regarding the northern front, Barak dismissed as impractical any attempt to dismantle Hezbollah through a full-scale occupation of Lebanon, criticizing delays in advancing regional political arrangements.

He also argued that any confrontation with Iran is likely to be resolved through negotiations that exclude "Israel", warning of significant repercussions, including potential shifts in US policy at the United Nations Security Council.

Barak concluded by cautioning that support from US President Donald Trump cannot be assumed to remain indefinite, underscoring what he portrayed as growing uncertainty surrounding "Israel’s" strategic position.