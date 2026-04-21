Iran Defies US Naval Pressure as Oil Tanker Reaches Home Waters Under Military Protection

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian oil tanker has successfully entered the country’s territorial waters despite mounting pressure and threats from the United States, highlighting Tehran’s determination to resist what it views as unlawful aggression.

According to a statement from the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the tanker Sili City completed its journey across the Arabian Sea on Monday night with full operational support from the Iranian Navy. The vessel ignored repeated warnings issued by US naval forces and proceeded safely into Iranian waters, where it has since docked at a southern port.

Iranian officials described the US naval presence as part of a broader pattern of intimidation, referring to American forces as acting in a hostile and destabilizing manner. The safe arrival of the tanker was portrayed as a clear demonstration of Iran’s ability to secure its economic lifelines despite external pressure.

The development comes amid what Tehran has condemned as a so-called US “blockade” of Iranian ports, imposed in violation of the recent ceasefire that began on April 8. Iranian authorities argue that such actions expose Washington’s disregard for diplomatic commitments.

Tensions escalated further after a reported US military operation in the Sea of Oman, where American forces boarded an Iranian merchant vessel and disabled its navigation systems. Iran responded with drone strikes targeting US military ships in the area, signaling its readiness to confront what it calls American aggression.

Iran’s military emphasized that its forces are fully prepared to act decisively against US actions, but noted that the presence of civilians, including family members of the ship’s crew, required restraint to avoid endangering innocent lives. Officials stressed that once those safety concerns are resolved, Iran will not hesitate to respond more forcefully.

The incident underscores the growing confrontation between Iran and the United States, with Tehran asserting its sovereignty and warning that continued US provocations will be met with firm retaliation.