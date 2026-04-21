US Veterans Arrested for Opposing Washington’s War on Iran as Domestic Backlash Grows

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of American military veterans have been arrested by the United States Capitol Police after staging a protest against the US war on Iran, highlighting growing internal opposition to what critics describe as an unjust and costly conflict.

The demonstration took place inside the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, where veterans—some visibly disabled—gathered in the rotunda wearing military uniforms. Protesters displayed banners reading “End the War on Iran” and “We Can’t Afford Another War,” while chanting anti-war slogans and calling on active-duty personnel to refuse participation in what they see as immoral aggression.

The protest also included a symbolic flag-folding ceremony honoring US troops killed in the conflict, as well as civilians in Iran who have lost their lives. Participants held red tulips to commemorate the hundreds of Iranian victims since the war began more than 50 days ago.

The rally was organized by a coalition of advocacy groups, including Veterans For Peace and Center on Conscience and War, among others. Many demonstrators framed their actions as an urgent stand against a war they say lacks public support and moral justification.

Mike Prysner, a former soldier and executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, warned that the conflict is already creating a crisis for the administration of Donald Trump. He noted that more than 100 service members have begun seeking conscientious objector status, urging others to resist deployment.

Drawing from his own experience in the Iraq War, Prysner said the human cost of such wars is devastating and long-lasting, both for those deployed and for civilian populations. Other veterans echoed this sentiment, warning that continued participation in what they described as a “war machine” would only deepen suffering.

The arrests—affecting around five dozen individuals—come amid escalating rhetoric from Washington. Over the weekend, Trump renewed threats to target Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not concede to US demands regarding its peaceful nuclear program and strategic waterways.

The broader conflict, launched jointly by the United States and “Israel,” has drawn criticism for its scale and consequences. Iran has responded with multiple waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, targeting American and “Israeli” military assets across the region.

Despite a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, negotiations between Washington and Tehran failed to yield results, with Iran pointing to excessive and shifting demands from the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance.

As the war continues, it is increasingly viewed by critics as a costly and destabilizing campaign that has already claimed American lives, injured hundreds more, and strained US military resources—while fueling broader regional tensions and humanitarian consequences.