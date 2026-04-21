Lebanon Parliament Speaker Rejects “Israeli” Occupation Lines, Vows Resistance

By staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has firmly declared that the country will not concede “even one iota” of its territory to “Israeli” occupation, underscoring a zero-tolerance stance toward any imposed divisions or military presence on Lebanese soil.

In remarks to the Beirut-based Al Joumhouria, Berri dismissed the so-called “Yellow Line” introduced by “Israel” in southern Lebanon, rejecting any attempt to redraw or impose boundaries. He stressed that Lebanon does not recognize such demarcations, describing them as entirely unacceptable and illegitimate.

The “Yellow Line” scheme reportedly allows “Israeli” forces to maintain activity in parts of southern Lebanon under the pretext of targeting positions linked to the Hezbollah resistance movement. Berri condemned this as a continuation of occupation and aggression, insisting that all “Israeli” forces must withdraw fully from Lebanese territory.

He warned that any persistence of occupation—whether through imposed lines or military outposts—would be met with sustained resistance operations. According to Berri, Lebanon did not seek conflict but was forced into struggle due to ongoing occupation and repeated acts of aggression by “Israel.”

Reaffirming support for the Resistance, Berri stated that armed struggle remains a legitimate response to occupation, aimed at liberating land and defending national sovereignty. He emphasized that conditions on the ground have not changed and that Lebanon will continue to stand firm until all occupying forces are expelled.

The developments come amid broader regional tensions linked to US and “Israeli” actions against Iran. Tehran has reportedly made a ceasefire in Lebanon a key condition in ongoing indirect negotiations with Washington, positioning regional stability as dependent on ending “Israeli” aggression.

Under mounting pressure, the United States and “Israel” were ultimately compelled to announce a ceasefire, which took effect early Friday. However, Lebanese officials and resistance groups remain wary, signaling that any violation or continuation of occupation will be met with decisive action.