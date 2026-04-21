Iran Snubs Islamabad Talks, Rejects Negotiations ’Under Threats’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian officials have ruled out talks “under the shadow of threats” following renewed US aggression at sea, with a report saying no Iranian delegation has arrived in Islamabad for discussions with the United States.

Contrary to numerous international and regional media reports suggesting an Iranian delegation was set to arrive for talks, IRIB News Agency reported on Tuesday that "to date, no delegation from Iran has gone to Islamabad, Pakistan; neither a main nor a subsidiary delegation; neither primary nor secondary."

The report dismissed speculation about scheduled meetings, stating that news circulated since Saturday about the "departure" or "arrival" of an Iranian team, or even specific meeting times, was entirely without basis.

This firm stance follows blatant US violations of a two-week-old ceasefire, with Iranian officials saying since Sunday that talks can only continue if American behavior and positions change.

Iranian Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the US is trying to force Tehran into submission, warning, “Trump, by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, wants… to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.”

The speaker made Tehran’s position unequivocal. "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," he said, warning, "Over the past two weeks, we have prepared ourselves to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

The uncertainty escalated after the US Navy targeted an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman on Sunday, which Iran condemned as a “criminal operation” and “maritime piracy,” warning it remains on alert for response.

The renewed tensions follow a 40-day US-"Israeli" escalation that began on February 28, after which Iran and the US agreed to a Pakistan-mediated 10-point framework. Iran later reopened the Strait of Hormuz to shipping but shut it again on Sunday, citing continued US naval blockade violations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday dismissed the American ultimatums as "pressure tactics," insisting Iran will not submit to coercion.

This came as Trump threatened on social media to “knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran” if Tehran rejects a “very fair and reasonable deal.”

The ongoing US blockade is also reportedly frustrating the mediation efforts. According to reports, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir conveyed to President Trump that the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports was hampering Islamabad's ability to facilitate a permanent end to the war.

