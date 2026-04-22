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IRG Chief to People: Enemy Misstep Post-Truce? We Hit Where You Choose
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] aerospace chief, Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Mousavi, warned Tuesday that any post-ceasefire aggression against Iran would be met with strikes directed wherever the public demands.
Brigadier Mousavi made the remarks in a message addressed to the people of Iran who have filled the streets and city squares for over 50 days in support of the armed forces during the third imposed war.
The IRG aerospace commander expressed deep gratitude to the Iranian people for maintaining their presence on the streets throughout this period.
"Your children stood by the missile launchers for forty nights and days, exposing the arrogance of the global powers. And during the period of military silence [ceasefire], they remained vigilant, hands on the trigger, ready to defend this ancient land and its millennia-old civilization," he said in the message that was played in all city squares.
He assured the public that IRG forces are fully prepared to defend the country, adding, “If after the ceasefire the enemy oversteps… our target will be wherever you direct us.”
He also warned regional states against aiding the enemy, saying, “If their land and resources are used by America… they must bid farewell to oil production in West Asia.”
The two-week ceasefire ends Tuesday night in a deadlock over further talks, with Trump announcing an extension unilaterally; Iran has yet to respond, demands an end to the US naval blockade, and says Washington has repeatedly violated the truce reached after 40 days of war.
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