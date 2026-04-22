Iran Calls On UN To End US ‘Piracy’, Free Detained Crew

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeed Iravani, has formally urged the United Nations to press the United States to immediately and unconditionally release the Iranian commercial vessel Touska, along with its crew, their families, and all others affected.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council on Tuesday, Iravani drew "urgent attention to the continued international violations committed by the United States against the Islamic Republic, including the deliberate targeting of Iranian commercial vessels."

Iravani described the incident involving Touska in detail, noting how American forces had seized the vessel in the Sea of Oman near the Iranian coastline a day earlier in "a hostile and illegal attack."

"This attack involved coercion, intimidation, and reckless endangerment of the lives of the ship’s crew and their families," he added.

He emphasized the legal and security implications, saying the seizure of the civilian vessel constituted a blatant and clear violation of fundamental principles of the international law, including the peremptory norm prohibiting aggression.

"The deliberate intimidation and psychological terror inflicted on the crew and their families further aggravate the severity of this act. Such conduct amounts to maritime piracy and represents a dangerous escalation that severely threatens the safety and security of vital shipping routes."

Iravani noted further that the attack, which meets all the hallmarks of aggression as pointed out in a relevant UN General Assembly resolution, also constitutes violation of a ceasefire that was announced by US President Donald Trump on April 7.

"This action poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, further destabilizing an already fragile situation."

The envoy said Iran strongly and unequivocally denounces the illegal action and calls on the UN to take an immediate, decisive, and principled stance by not only explicitly condemning the attack, but also ensuring full accountability of those responsible and compelling the US to free the vessel and those on board.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry also released a statement, lambasting the aggression as an act of terrorism.

The attack took place amid an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports by the United States, despite the ceasefire.

Iran has insisted that the US has to lift the blockade before the Islamic Republic can rejoin talks with Washington, asserting that it would not submit to the latter's pressure tactics.