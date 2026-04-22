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Ansarullah: Trump’s ‘Erratic’ Moves Show US Deadlock
By Staff, Agencies
The deputy head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement's Media Authority, Nasr al-Din Amer, said Trump’s erratic behavior reflects a US leadership deadlock, as Iran continues to stand firm against Washington’s demands.
Remarking on Tuesday, Amer said, "Iran’s refusal to sit at the negotiating table demonstrates its upper hand."
He was referring to the Islamic Republic's turning down the United States' offer of resumption of negotiations, which saw Tehran insist that an unlawful American blockade against Iranian vessels and ports had to be lifted before the process could be re-launched.
"In contrast, the Americans’ haste to travel to Islamabad, even before Iran agreed to a new round of talks and the subsequent extension of the ceasefire, shows how deeply Trump is trapped in a deadlock," the Yemeni official added.
US media reports said senior American officials have traveled to Islamabad despite Iran rejecting talks, while Trump also extended a two-week ceasefire he had announced amid Iran’s retaliatory response to US-"Israeli" aggression.
Amer also described Trump's allegations of "internal disagreement" inside Iran regarding the relevant decision-making processes as "false" and claims that were aimed at "preserving the already lost credibility of Trump."
The official reiterated that the US president's "unbalanced decisions indicate the severity of the predicament he is facing."
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