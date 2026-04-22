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Trump Unilaterally Extends Iran Ceasefire Amid Blockade

Trump Unilaterally Extends Iran Ceasefire Amid Blockade
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran while maintaining an “illegal blockade” on Iranian ports and vessels, despite Tehran’s insistence that lifting the blockade is a precondition for continued talks.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the extension came "upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan."

He added that he had "directed our military to continue the blockade."

The Islamic Republic, however, unequivocally insisted on the removal of the blockade, stating that it would not rejoin negotiations under pressure.

Trump also said the United States would continue to cease its aggression "until such time as their [Iran's] leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on April 7 after Iran submitted a 10-point proposal seen as a basis for talks, following 100 waves of Iranian retaliatory strikes on US-"Israeli" targets; subsequent talks in Islamabad stalled amid Washington’s demands.

Israel Iran pakistan zionist aggression war on iran naval blockade DonaldTrump UnitedStates Islamabad IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 22-04-2026 Hour: 02:35 Beirut Timing

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