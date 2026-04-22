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Iran Warns: ’Hands On The Trigger’, Any Misstep Will Be Met With Immediate Response
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that its armed forces are on full alert and ready to respond immediately to any US or "Israeli" aggression.
Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated that Iranian forces have long maintained a state of readiness, with their “hands on the trigger,” in response to what he described as repeated threats by US President Donald Trump and military leaders.
Zolfaghari stressed that any act of aggression against Iran would be met with swift and decisive action, affirming that Iranian forces have already identified predetermined targets and would launch immediate strikes if necessary.
He further warned that both the United States and "Israel" would face consequences “stronger and harsher than before.”
In parallel remarks, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], warned that any renewed aggression against Iran after the ceasefire would prompt retaliatory strikes.
Mousavi highlighted that more than fifty days had passed since the “third imposed war,” adding that supporters across Iran had provided strong backing to forces in the field through their presence in the streets and public squares.
He said Iranian forces behind launch platforms have “humiliated the arrogance of the oppressors for forty nights,” adding that even during ceasefire they remained alert, “with watchful eyes and hand on the trigger, in full readiness to defend this ancient land.”
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