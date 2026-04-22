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Islamic Resistance Strikes Back After Ceasefire Violations
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
In the first statement following the cessation of hostilities under the ceasefire agreement, the Islamic Resistance has issued a bold response to the “Israeli” army’s ongoing violations of the truce.
(1) The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the blatant and documented violations by the Israeli enemy, which have exceeded 200 breaches since the ceasefire took effect—these violations included attacks on civilians and the destruction of their homes and villages in southern Lebanon—based on the right to resist and repel occupation, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 6:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army artillery position in the settlement of “Kfar Giladi”, the source of the recent shelling towards the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif, with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
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