US Officials Consider Sending Afghan Allies to Congo

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration is reportedly considering relocating up to 1,100 Afghans who assisted US forces during the occupation of Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country already facing a major displacement crisis, according to The Guardian.

The resettlement discussions, first reported by the New York Times, come after President Donald Trump halted an initiative that would have allowed Afghans who supported US war efforts to apply for resettlement in the United States, a non-profit confirmed on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 Afghans—including interpreters, relatives of US military personnel, and over 400 children—have been stranded in Qatar for a year after being evacuated by the US for protection due to their support during the occupation of Afghanistan, which is now under Taliban control.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing prolonged conflict and instability, with about 8.2 million people displaced as of September 2025 and projections rising to 9 million by year’s end, according to UN estimates.

Shawn VanDiver, president of the non-profit Afghan Evac, told The Guardian that he had learned of these discussions from people at and around the US State Department.

VanDiver said 900 of the 1,100 Afghans in Qatar are eligible for US resettlement, while the remaining 200 should be considered for alternatives to conflict-hit Congo, adding: “The others should just come here… ‘Hey, welcome to America.’”

VanDiver said 100–150 are family members of US service members and over 700 are women and children, arguing “this could all be fixed just by a policy change” and warning that returning to Afghanistan could be fatal due to their work with US forces.

A State Department spokesperson said officials are exploring voluntary resettlement options for Afghans at Camp As-Sayliyah in Qatar, calling relocation to a third country “a positive resolution” for their safety and that of Americans.

He added that they “do not currently have a viable pathway to the United States.”

The State Department said it is in direct contact with Camp As-Sayliyah residents about resettlement but declined to share details, while reports suggest the Congo plan may not materialize, potentially leaving the Afghans in prolonged limbo amid criticism of US policy toward its former Afghan allies.