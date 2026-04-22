US Official To Undercover Reporter: Ukrainians ’Stealing To Live In Dubai’

By Staff, Agencies

A US Army nuclear surety official has reportedly described widespread corruption he says he observed in Ukraine since the US President Barack Obama administration.

The interview was released by the media group run by the controversial journalist James O’Keefe, whose modus operandi is to send reporters on dates with their targets to record candid conversations. He identified the subject as Andrew Hugg, the US Army’s chief of chemical and nuclear surety, a role tied to safety oversight rather than command of the US nuclear apparatus.

In the undercover video, Hugg claimed he had lived in Ukraine and personally witnessed Kiev officials plundering US taxpayer money. Washington and Kiev have consistently denied accusations of widespread graft involving American aid programs in the country.

“That government is so corrupt, they stole our money,” he said. “They just stole it and bought houses, cars, like hundred-thousand-dollar cars. If they can get themselves rich and go live in Dubai… they don’t care about the people.”

Speaking of domestic issues, Hugg claimed the US still possesses nerve agents, referring to a US Army chemist allegedly exposed to a chemical agent, and commented on the possible assassination of Iran’s newly-elected supreme leader.

“If he [Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei] doesn’t change his ways, yeah, they’re going to kill him,” he said, while dismissing civilian and child casualties in Iran as “collateral damage.”

Hugg also disclosed details of the US nuclear posture and described a rapid decision-making process in which a launch could be triggered: “if a Girl Scout gives you a message… if it passes all the checks, go.”

At one point in the conversation, Hugg ironically admitted to his undercover date that “the easiest way to get intelligence… send a pretty girl to talk to the guy.”

After the video was released, Army spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith reportedly told O’Keefe that Hugg had been placed on administrative leave while the service conducted what she called a “thorough investigation.” Several unconfirmed reports alleged that Hugg had been “escorted” from the Pentagon.

The report follows O’Keefe Media Group undercover stings, including a January case where a Secret Service agent on J.D. Vance’s detail was placed on leave after allegedly sharing sensitive information on hidden camera.

Critics have long accused O’Keefe of unethical methods and selective editing; he left Project Veritas in 2023 amid financial impropriety allegations and later launched OMG.