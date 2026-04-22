US Military Vulnerabilities Exposed in War on Iran, Economic Fallout Deepens Global Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The US military's aggression against Iran, known as “Operation Epic Fury,” revealed significant vulnerabilities in Washington’s military presence in the Gulf, according to a recent analysis by the CATO Institute.

While US forces initially inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s navy and air defense systems, Iran’s ability to retaliate and continue its operations despite the assault demonstrated the limitations of US power, as Tehran pushed for diplomatic solutions.

The analysis pointed to Iran's geographical advantage, operating within its own territory while US forces had to project power from distant bases. The immediate closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global oil markets, enhancing Iran’s leverage in negotiations and signaling the nation’s resilience. Tehran also carried out multiple retaliatory strikes targeting US-aligned military sites, including bases in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar.

US military infrastructure in the region was left exposed, with around 40,000 US troops stationed at key Gulf bases vulnerable to sustained missile and drone attacks. Iranian strikes on facilities such as Bahrain’s US Fifth Fleet base and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar led to significant damage, including the loss of US personnel and the destruction of critical surveillance and refueling aircraft. These attacks highlighted serious concerns within the Pentagon about the survivability of forward-deployed forces, prompting adjustments to troop deployments and operational strategies.

The war also shifted the US’s regional military posture, with a noticeable withdrawal from Syria, marking a change in its approach to the Middle East. The war on Iran has raised questions about the strategic value of large, concentrated military bases, especially as adversaries like Iran now possess missile and drone capabilities that can target these installations.

Analysts warn that similar vulnerabilities could emerge in the Indo-Pacific, where US troops are stationed in range of China’s growing missile arsenal. This exposure may heighten instability and incentivize preemptive strikes during crises.

Beyond military implications, the war has wreaked havoc on the global economy. The economic fallout, particularly from disrupted oil and gas shipments, has caused energy prices to surge worldwide. The International Energy Agency has called it the largest supply disruption in global oil history, with some countries already introducing rationing measures due to gas shortages and damaged LNG facilities.

The war's economic impact has also been felt in the Global South, with rising energy and food costs pushing millions into poverty. The IMF’s latest report predicts slower global growth, with inflation rising sharply, pushing the global economy toward a potential recession. A UNDP report warns that the war could reverse development gains in poorer nations, with over 32 million people at risk of falling into poverty.

The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that even if peace is eventually achieved, the scars of this conflict will permanently damage the global economy, further entrenching inequalities and leaving lasting impacts on living standards. The war on Iran has not only exposed the vulnerabilities of US military strategy but has also reshaped global economic dynamics, leaving much of the world struggling to recover.