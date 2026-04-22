The Telegraph: Ahmad Vahidi’s Quiet Power—Iran’s Unyielding Commander Defies US Aggression

By Al-Ahed News, The Telegraph

In the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States, it’s not the loud, erratic bluster of President Donald Trump that holds the real power—it is the quiet, resolute authority of Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG].

Vahidi has, without fanfare or public spectacle, steered the course of Iran’s military strategy and led the IRGC through some of the most critical moments in Iran’s modern history. Unlike the US administration’s leadership, which is often defined by chaotic decision-making and impulsive actions, Vahidi’s strength lies in his ability to maintain control and decisiveness in the face of external pressure. The Telegraph’s coverage of the situation sheds light on this fact.

Ahmad Vahidi assumed command of the IRG on February 28, just hours after a US-led, “Israeli”-backed airstrike murdered his predecessor, Mohammad Pakpour. Since then, Vahidi has operated largely in the shadows, demonstrating that the true power of Iran’s military does not lie in loud announcements, but in actions that decisively protect the country’s sovereignty. Unlike Trump, whose impulsive decisions are broadcasted for all to see, Vahidi’s decisions have been measured, strategic, and relentlessly focused on Iran’s defense. The Telegraph noted that this quiet power is what gives Iran an undeniable advantage.

Vahidi is a veteran of Iran’s revolutionary forces, having served since 1979, and his strategic depth lies in understanding not just military tactics, but also the geopolitical dynamics that affect Iran’s survival. Throughout his career, Vahidi has managed Iran’s extensive network of allied groups, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen. These alliances have strengthened Iran’s regional influence, providing critical support against the encroaching aggression of the US and “Israeli” regimes. The Telegraph points out that his role in managing this network has made him a figure of immense importance in Iran’s efforts to resist foreign domination.

In contrast to the blundering unpredictability of US policymakers, Vahidi’s actions have shown a clear vision: defend Iran’s territorial integrity, support regional allies, and reject any form of foreign interference. Trump’s recent statements, ranging from bombastic threats to confused calls for peace, reflect the disarray in Washington’s leadership. As The Telegraph observed, it’s this chaotic approach that has failed to deliver any lasting success in the region. Iran, on the other hand, has maintained a consistent and principled stance throughout.

The contradictions within US foreign policy were laid bare in the aftermath of the attempted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s diplomatic channels, led by experienced figures like Abbas Araghchi, initially announced the waterway’s opening, only for the IRG to launch a swift response by halting tankers attempting to pass. This wasn’t a breakdown in Iran’s internal decision-making, as The Telegraph suggested, but a direct response to the US’s arbitrary behavior. The IRG’s actions were in line with Iran’s longstanding policy of maintaining control over its regional waters, and they sent a strong message that Iran will never bend to foreign pressure, especially from Washington.

Vahidi’s leadership has remained largely silent, not out of weakness, but as part of a broader strategy to maintain operational control while avoiding the distractions of public engagement. While Trump’s popularity is based on attention-grabbing rhetoric, Vahidi has ensured Iran’s security by staying focused on military effectiveness rather than public relations. The Telegraph notes that Iran’s strength comes not from charismatic figures like Qassem Soleimani, but from the quiet, unyielding resolve of commanders like Vahidi, whose influence ensures that Iran’s interests are protected no matter the external pressure.

Vahidi’s silence also allows him to avoid becoming a target of the kind of Western political gamesmanship that has undermined many of his counterparts. Unlike Soleimani, whose public persona became a tool for US propaganda, Vahidi remains focused on the real task at hand: defending Iran’s sovereignty and ensuring the survival of the Islamic Republic. The fact that the West has consistently tried to smear and isolate figures like Vahidi through legal measures—such as Interpol's arrest warrants for his alleged involvement in the 1994 AMIA bombing—only underscores the West’s desperation to undermine Iran’s leadership. As The Telegraph acknowledged, such attacks are nothing more than attempts to weaken Iran’s internal unity and regional standing.

Despite these external efforts, Vahidi’s influence over Iran’s military and political landscape remains unparalleled. His role in the suppression of domestic unrest, including the 2022 protests that sought to destabilize the government, demonstrated his capability to maintain order and stability at home.

In the face of relentless US aggression, including devastating sanctions and military threats, Iran’s resilience is a testament to the strength of its leadership—led by figures like Vahidi. As The Telegraph reports, while the US remains embroiled in a disastrous military campaign against Iran, the Islamic Republic’s ability to maintain its territorial integrity, defend its people and protect its sovereignty remains unshaken.

In the end, Vahidi’s leadership ensures that Iran will never be subjugated by foreign powers, particularly the US and its allies. His resolute stance—quiet yet powerful—will continue to guide Iran’s response to external threats, while the US, with its fractured leadership and unpredictable policies, remains incapable of forcing Iran into submission. As The Telegraph concludes, Iran’s military strength and unified leadership under figures like Vahidi make it clear that the Islamic Republic is ready to face any challenge that comes its way, whether through diplomacy or, if necessary, military resistance.