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Survey: Iranians’ Social Resilience Holds Firm Amid US-’Israeli’ War
By Staff, Agencies
A nationwide survey finds that Iranians continue to show stable social cohesion and resilience despite pressures from the recent US-"Israeli" war on the country.
Published on Tuesday, the results of a national survey with the participation of more than 44,000 people from across the country indicated that the Iranian society has been able to maintain its capacity for adaptation and resilience in the face of war conditions.
Employing a data-driven approach, the survey examined various dimensions of social stamina and demonstrated that a significant portion of citizens have pursued their daily decision-making based on rationality, while maintaining a realistic approach.
It added that such a finding evidently indicates that Iranians still enjoy relative stability from a mental perspective.
The findings also highlight the effective role of spiritual and social factors in strengthening public morale, the survey further suggested, regarding hope, spiritual beliefs, and support networks as important factors in maintaining social cohesion and increasing society's capability to overcome difficult circumstances.
Social networks and collective activities also play a significant part in boosting solidarity and mutual support among citizens, the survey further indicated, stressing that social management in times of crisis heavily relies on these two factors.
The survey further evaluated the active presence of the 20-40 age group in social and economic spheres as one of the effective factors in dynamism of society and maintaining endurance.
In conclusion, the findings stressed that Iranian society, relying on social capital and internal capacities, still continues to demonstrate necessary readiness to face critical situations, noting that strengthening supportive policies and effective communications can help maintain this stability.
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