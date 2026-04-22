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IRG Seizes “Israeli” Ship and Another Vessel for Violating Iranian Laws in Strait of Hormuz

IRG Seizes “Israeli” Ship and Another Vessel for Violating Iranian Laws in Strait of Hormuz
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By Staff, Agencies

In a bold move to protect Iranian sovereignty and maritime security, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has intercepted and detained two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz for violating Iranian laws and regulations.

The vessels were identified as the MSC-Francesca, which is linked to the “Israeli” entity and the Epaminodes.

According to the IRG, both ships were operating without proper authorization, repeatedly breaching maritime safety standards, tampering with navigation systems and attempting to exit the vital waterway covertly. The vessels were intercepted after being identified by Iran's intelligence networks.

The IRG Navy stressed that these actions were necessary to uphold the rights of the Iranian people, ensuring that foreign entities cannot disrupt the peaceful and lawful transit through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels were seized and transferred to Iranian territorial waters for further inspection, including a review of their cargo and documentation.

The IRG issued a firm warning to all ships that any attempt to challenge Iran's regulations in the region will be met with resolute and lawful action, emphasizing its ongoing vigilance to maintain security in the critical waterway. This operation further highlights Iran’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial waters and protecting regional stability from foreign interference.

Israel Iran strait of hormuz IRG

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Last Update: 22-04-2026 Hour: 11:09 Beirut Timing

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