Iran Army Chief: Unity with IRG Crucial for Defending National Sovereignty and Security

By Staff, Agencies

Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, has hailed the unity between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] as a cornerstone for preserving Iran's territorial integrity and ensuring national security.

In a message marking the 46th anniversary of the IRG’s establishment, General Hatami emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration in safeguarding the Islamic Republic from external threats.

Reflecting on the IRG’s pivotal role since its formation on May 5, 1979, General Hatami credited the force as one of the lasting legacies of the great Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution. Under the leadership of the late Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the IRG has grown into a formidable shield, standing strong against both conventional and unconventional threats to the homeland.

The Army chief lauded the IRG’s distinguished record of sacrifices, commitment, and valor in defending Iran’s sovereignty. From its early days in the Iran-Iraq War to its active role in the recent confrontations with the US and the “Israeli” entity, the IRG has continually demonstrated its readiness to counter any aggressions.

General Hatami underscored that the cooperation between the zealous Army of Iran and the powerful IRG, coupled with the unwavering support of the Iranian nation under the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, guarantees the stability and security of the nation.

The IRG’s remarkable performance during the two recent wars, including the 12-day war in June and the February conflict with the United States and the “Israeli” entity, highlighted its tactical proficiency and operational strength. Iran’s retaliatory strikes, involving ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and drones, demonstrated the country’s military readiness and defensive capabilities.

The unity between the Army and IRG remains a vital force in maintaining Iran’s sovereignty and responding effectively to any foreign aggression.