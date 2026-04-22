Russia Slams Bibi’s Holocaust Comments, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his recent remarks that attempted to link Iran with the Holocaust, calling his comments “disrespectful” to the victims of World War II.

In his statement, Netanyahu had claimed that the US-“Israeli” war on Iran had eliminated an “immediate existential threat” to the “Israeli” entity, suggesting that without this military intervention, the entity could have faced a catastrophe of Holocaust proportions, possibly involving nuclear weapons.

In a direct response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a post on Wednesday, asking Netanyahu pointedly, “Who really committed the Holocaust which resulted in the genocide of countless people? Did Iran carry out the first Holocaust?” She reminded him that in 1943, Iran declared war on Nazi Germany, and further noted that it was not the Central Bank of Iran but the Bank of England that financially supported Nazi Germany.

Zakharova emphasized the disrespect shown by Netanyahu’s comments, stating that linking Iran to Holocaust atrocities was an affront to the memory of all World War II victims, including the Soviet people and the Red Army soldiers who liberated the concentration camps such as Auschwitz, Majdanek and Sobibor.

In her statement, Zakharova also reiterated Russia’s strong defense of Iran’s peaceful nuclear ambitions, particularly in response to the illegal US-“Israeli” strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. She pointed out that the plant’s purpose is civilian and non-military, as consistently affirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Zakharova also highlighted Russia’s support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and Iran’s compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], underscoring that Iran has adhered to some of the most stringent IAEA regulations to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

She concluded by stating that Russia supports renewed negotiations with the US to return to the JCPOA, as initially agreed in 2015, advocating for diplomatic resolutions rather than aggression.

This condemnation comes in the wake of the ongoing US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran, which began on February 28 and has included airstrikes targeting both Iranian military and civilian infrastructure, including Iran’s nuclear facilities.