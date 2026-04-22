Iran: US Blockade Impact Limited, 85% Of Food Locally Produced

By Staff, Agencies

Defense experts and sources familiar with Pentagon assessments say the US naval blockade has had minimal impact on Iran’s food and essential supplies, with the agriculture minister citing strong domestic production and alternative import routes.

Speaking on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said Iran continues to meet its needs despite restrictions on its maritime access.

“Despite the US naval blockade, we have no problem in supplying basic goods and food because, due to the size of the country, it is possible to import from different borders,” he said.

Ghezeljeh added that around 85 percent of Iran’s agricultural products and essential goods are produced domestically, ensuring national food security, as reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas on April 13, shortly after a ceasefire announcement, drawing strong criticism from Tehran, which called it a violation of the agreement and warned of broader consequences.

Meanwhile, Washington is doubling down on the impact of the US blockade on Iran's economy, framing the blockade as a key tool to exert economic pressure on Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US Navy will continue enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports under President Trump’s directives, framing it as part of a strategy to restrict Iran’s maritime trade and key economic lifeline.

According to Bessent, limiting access to international shipping routes is intended to directly pressure Tehran’s core revenue streams, particularly those linked to energy exports.

Bessent highlighted Kharg Island, a key hub in Iran’s oil export infrastructure, warning that its storage capacity could reach critical limits within days if current restrictions persist.

He suggested that such pressure could force the shutdown of oil wells, given the constraints on storage and export capabilities.

Kharg Island remains one of the most significant logistical points for Iran’s crude oil shipments, making it central to the country’s export operations.

Trump extended the Iran ceasefire while maintaining a maritime blockade and keeping US forces on high alert, framing the move as conditional on Tehran presenting a “unified proposal,” as Iran signaled it may not recognize the truce and will act based on its national interests.