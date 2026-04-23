“Israeli’ Airstrike Kills Journalist Amal Khalil, Body Found in Debris

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed that journalist Amal Khalil of al-Akhbar was killed in an "Israeli" strike on the southern town of at-Tiri, saying she was deliberately targeted and later recovered from the rubble.

Lebanese media reported that Khalil was killed Wednesday after being trapped under rubble from "Israeli" airstrikes in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese Red Cross later recovering her body and confirming her death.

Another journalist, Zeinab Faraj, who had been with Khalil, was evacuated to hospital and underwent surgery.

Earlier reports said the airstrike hit the road linking at-Tiri and Haddatha, blocking rescue teams from reaching the stranded journalists. Lebanese sources stated that both the Lebanese Red Cross and the Lebanese army were prevented from accessing the area.

Lebanon’s National News Agency and appeals circulated by journalists on social media indicated that the strike appeared aimed at cutting off ambulance access.

A correspondent described the incident as a “premeditated, deliberate crime,” saying a series of strikes unfolded over hours, beginning with a drone hit on a civilian vehicle followed by another strike targeting the journalists’ car.

Despite immediate coordination with emergency teams, rescue access was delayed as clearance was withheld.

The journalists moved between locations seeking shelter, but about an hour later, an airstrike hit the house where they were hiding. The Red Cross was only permitted to reach the area shortly after that final strike.

He added that their presence had been clearly known and publicly communicated by Lebanese authorities, emergency services, and media.

Earlier, Lebanon's Information Minister Paul Morcos had denounced the "Israeli" occupation for “targeting and encircling journalists" following the strikes on at-Tiri.

"We strongly condemn this assault, holding 'Israel' fully responsible for their safety, and affirming the necessity of immediately ensuring their protection and guaranteeing freedom of media work,” Morcos said on X.

The developments came despite a 10-day ceasefire between the "Israeli" occupation and Lebanon that took effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday, following weeks of intensified cross-border fighting prompted by "Israeli" escalation.