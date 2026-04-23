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Pezeshkian: Pressure Tactics Undermine Genuine Talks
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that while Tehran has consistently welcomed dialogue, Washington’s violations of commitments, naval blockade, and military threats remain the main obstacles to “genuine negotiations.”
In a post on X, the president reiterated Tehran’s openness to diplomacy while calling out Washington’s contradictory behavior.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” Pezeshkian wrote.
“Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations. The world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions,” he added.
The US and "Israel" launched an unprovoked war on Iran on February 28, targeting military and civilian infrastructure, while Iran responded with large-scale retaliatory strikes before agreeing to a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire.
Despite the truce, Tehran says the US naval blockade and ongoing threats violate the agreement, leaving Iran undecided on participating in further talks in Islamabad.
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