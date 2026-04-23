By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement:

and its ongoing shelling of villages in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” army artillery position in the town of Bayada with an offensive drone. Flames were seen erupting from one of the rooms of the fire direction center. and the targeting of a car in the village of At-Tiri with a hostile drone strike, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a command Humvee belonging to the Israeli army in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. with a drone strike on the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone. and its continued violation of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 6:00 p.m., four Israeli army reconnaissance drones over the village of Mansouri.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}