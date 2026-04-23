Trump Admits Open-Ended War on Iran as US Pressure Tactics Continue

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Washington has no clear timeline for ending its war on Iran, signaling a continuation of open-ended aggression despite earlier claims that the conflict would conclude quickly.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump stated there is “no time frame” for ending the war, contradicting his previous assurances that the fighting would last only a few weeks and end “very soon.” He dismissed suggestions that domestic political pressure, including upcoming elections, was influencing his decisions.

The remarks come as the economic consequences of the war deepen inside the United States. According to an Associated Press-NORC poll, Trump’s approval rating on the economy has dropped to 30%, with rising energy prices and shortages—driven by the conflict with Iran—placing increasing strain on American households.

While Trump announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Tehran, he has maintained the US blockade on Iranian ports, a move widely seen as a continuation of economic warfare rather than a genuine step toward peace. The decision followed Iran’s refusal to participate in talks in Pakistan, with Tehran arguing that negotiations are meaningless under ongoing US “bullying” and coercion.

Trump openly emphasized the role of economic pressure, claiming that the blockade is more effective than direct military attacks. His remarks reinforce criticism that Washington is prioritizing pressure and domination over diplomacy.

Iran, however, has made clear it will not yield under such conditions. Abbas Araghchi was described by Trump as a key figure in any future talks, but Tehran has insisted that negotiations cannot proceed while the blockade remains in place.

Iranian officials have stressed that what the US seeks is not genuine dialogue but surrender—an outcome firmly rejected by the Islamic Republic. Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli reiterated that Iran is prepared to continue resisting until what it calls “complete victory,” underscoring the country’s refusal to bow to external pressure.

Meanwhile, Iran has strengthened its control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. Recent actions, including the seizure of vessels violating Iranian regulations, highlight Tehran’s determination to assert its sovereignty and counter US escalation.

The latest developments reflect a widening divide: while Washington prolongs conflict and economic pressure without a clear endgame, Iran continues to resist, signaling that it will not be forced into submission under threats or blockade.