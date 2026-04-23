US Military Turmoil Deepens as Pentagon Removes Top Navy Official Amid Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is facing growing instability within its military leadership, as the Pentagon abruptly announced the immediate departure of John Phelan without offering any clear explanation.

According to a statement by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, Phelan will be replaced on an interim basis by Hung Cao. The sudden dismissal comes at a critical time, as Washington remains entangled in an unresolved and costly war against Iran.

Phelan’s removal is part of a broader pattern of upheaval within the US military. Earlier this month, top Army officer Randy George and other senior figures were also dismissed. Since returning to power, US President Donald Trump has overseen a sweeping purge of high-ranking military officials, raising serious concerns about instability and internal divisions.

Among those removed was Charles Q. Brown, who was dismissed without explanation in early 2025. Additional shake-ups have affected leadership across the Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and even key intelligence and NATO-linked positions, signaling a deep restructuring of the US military command.

Critics argue that these moves reflect increasing politicization and disarray within Washington’s defense establishment, particularly as the country struggles to achieve its objectives in the war against Iran. Despite claims by War Secretary Pete Hegseth that the changes are routine leadership decisions, lawmakers have warned that the instability could weaken the effectiveness of US forces.

Further highlighting this uncertainty, senior officials—including the Air Force chief of staff and the head of US Southern Command—have stepped down unexpectedly, adding to the sense of dysfunction at the highest levels of command.

In parallel, the Pentagon has moved to significantly reduce the number of top-ranking officers, ordering cuts of at least 20% among four-star generals and admirals, along with a broader reduction in senior military leadership.

The sweeping shake-up comes as the United States continues its aggressive campaign against Iran, a conflict that has exposed not only vulnerabilities on the battlefield but also growing fractures within Washington’s own military structure.