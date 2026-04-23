Trump Envoy Proposes Replacing Iran with Italy at World Cup 2026

By Staff, Agencies

A special envoy to US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed replacing Iran with Italy in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising fresh questions over Tehran’s participation in the tournament.

It is noteworthy that Iran called on the International Federation of Association Football [FIFA] to reconsider allowing the United States to host matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arguing that Washington cannot stage a global sporting event while waging war against the Islamic Republic.

According to reports, US envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested to Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Italy take Iran’s place in the upcoming World Cup.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup,” Zampolli said, adding that Italy’s football legacy makes it a strong candidate.

The reported proposal comes amid efforts to repair ties between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following tensions linked to the war on Iran and political disagreements involving the Vatican.

Meloni has spent the last year attempting to serve as a diplomatic bridge while Trump sparred with other European heads of government over trade tariffs, the Ukraine war, and territorial claims on Greenland.

Trump had previously referred to Meloni as a "great leader." He now tells the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he is astonished by her unwillingness to contribute forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the US-Israeli war on Iran. "I thought she had courage, but I was wrong," he said.

The sudden rupture in their political alliance demonstrates how common ground is rapidly disappearing between a White House that demands absolute loyalty from its allies and a European continent where voters and governments increasingly view the American president as a destabilizing force.

Tehran has requested that its matches be relocated away from the United States, citing political tensions.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing in a playoff match, marking its third consecutive absence from the tournament.