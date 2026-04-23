US Blockade: Iran Oil Exports Top 10m Barrels

By Staff, Agencies

An energy analytics firm tracking global flows reported continued Iranian oil tanker activity in the days after a US naval blockade of Iranian ports, with dozens of vessels monitored in the Gulf.

According to Vortexa oil tracking data, the firm recorded 34 movements of sanctioned and Iranian-linked tankers in and out of the Gulf in the week after the US imposed the blockade.

The company said it identified 19 outbound and 15 inbound vessel movements between April 13 and Monday.

Six of the outbound tankers were confirmed to be carrying Iranian crude, representing approximately 10.7 million barrels, Vortexa said in an email to The Associated Press [AP].

On April 12, US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade on ships entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the key energy corridor. Despite this, multiple Iranian vessels carrying liquefied gas and crude oil have continued transiting the strait toward ports in China, India, and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Army announced that an Iranian oil tanker successfully entered the country’s territorial waters after crossing the Arabian Sea, despite repeated warnings and threats issued by US naval forces.

In a statement, the public relations office of the Iranian Army confirmed that the vessel was escorted and secured by the Navy, ensuring its safe passage into Iranian waters. The Army emphasized that the operation was conducted under full naval protection, allowing the tanker to complete its journey without incident.

The statement added that the tanker has since docked at one of Iran’s southern ports, where it has remained for several hours following its arrival.

Additionally, on Monday, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that an Iranian cargo ship successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, defying a US-imposed maritime blockade targeting Iranian shipping routes.

According to the agency, the vessel crossed the strategic waterway despite ongoing restrictions enforced by Washington in recent days.