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US Halts Arms Shipments to Estonia as Iran War Drains Military Resources
By Staff, Agencies
The United States has suspended key arms deliveries to its NATO ally Estonia, highlighting the growing strain on American military resources caused by its ongoing war on Iran.
Hanno Pevkur confirmed that Pete Hegseth informed him of the decision during a phone call, stating that Washington would halt shipments of critical weapons systems. These include HIMARS rocket launcher ammunition and Javelin missiles, both considered essential for Estonia’s defense posture.
The move follows the US-led war on Iran, carried out in coordination with “Israel,” which began on February 28. The prolonged conflict, lasting 40 days before a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect on April 8, significantly depleted US weapons stockpiles.
Concerns are now growing that similar disruptions could affect other NATO members. While Petteri Orpo stated that Finland’s defense capabilities remain intact, uncertainty persists as Washington has yet to clarify whether Finnish arms orders will also be delayed or suspended. Finnish officials have acknowledged that communications from the US suggest possible delays.
According to earlier reports cited by Reuters, the United States has already warned several European allies—including countries in the Baltic region and Scandinavia—about disruptions to weapons deliveries due to the war’s toll on its arsenal. Some of these delays involve purchases made through the government-to-government Foreign Military Sales program.
The strain on US military supplies is not new. Ongoing commitments, including the Ukraine conflict and support for “Israeli” military operations, have already stretched resources thin. The added burden of the Iran war has intensified shortages, forcing the Pentagon to explore unconventional solutions.
Reports from The Wall Street Journal indicate that US military officials have even approached major automakers such as General Motors and Ford Motor Company to assist in the production of munitions and military equipment.
The suspension of arms shipments underscores the broader impact of US military actions, revealing how extended conflicts are now affecting Washington’s ability to supply even its closest allies.
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