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Qalibaf: US Bullying Won’t Open Strait of Hormuz

Qalibaf: US Bullying Won’t Open Strait of Hormuz
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the country will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz under US pressure.

In a Wednesday post on his X account, Qalibaf said that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Gulf which is responsible for a fifth of global oil supply, will not be possible in the face of “blatant violations” of a ceasefire announced earlier this month to stop the US-"Israeli" aggression against the country.

Qalibaf, who has served as Iran’s top negotiator in talks with the US, made a reference to the continued US blockade of Iran’s trade activity in international waters and recurrent attacks by the "Israeli" occupation on Lebanon as clear examples of ceasefire violations.

US-backed talks collapsed in Islamabad on April 12, days after a ceasefire began. Iran has since refused a second round, citing “excessive US demands” and a naval blockade.

That comes as Washington seeks eased Iranian restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz without lifting its own blockade on Iranian ports, a demand Tehran has rejected.

Qalibaf said US “military aggression” and “bullying” have both failed, insisting the only solution is recognition of Iran’s rights.

The post came less than a day after US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire, saying his administration will wait for an Iranian proposal for a second round of talks in Islamabad.

Iranian authorities have yet to give any signal they will attend the talks.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

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Last Update: 23-04-2026 Hour: 04:16 Beirut Timing

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