Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations office has issued a strongly worded statement denouncing what it describes as a deliberate and brutal attack by “Israeli” forces targeting a Lebanese journalist in southern Lebanon.

The statement frames the incident as part of a broader pattern of violence against members of the press and emphasizes the role of journalists in documenting events on the ground.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations condemns in the strongest possible terms the treacherous and brutal crime once again committed by the “Israeli” enemy against free national media, this time targeting journalist Amal Khalil, a colleague at Al-Akhbar newspaper. She was a courageous field correspondent whose resilience and steadfastness were witnessed by the soil of the South—land shaped by the sacrifices and devotion of its people. She has now joined the ranks of heroic martyred journalists, having been martyred while carrying out her national media duty to convey the truth and expose the crimes of the “Israeli” enemy.

This deliberate targeting of the martyred journalist Amal Khalil—daughter of the steadfast South and one of its living voices—along with the injury of her colleague, journalist Zeinab Faraj, and the obstruction of medical teams from reaching them after they had taken shelter inside a house, which was then directly struck, constitutes a fully-fledged and clearly defined crime. It reflects the depth of hostility harbored by this “Israeli” entity toward every genuine patriotic Lebanese individual, regardless of their role or position. It also reveals desperate and failed attempts to silence free voices and break the will of a resistant national media that continues to expose its crimes and lay bare its violent and brutal nature.

As we mourn our colleague, the martyred journalist Amal Khalil, we extend our deepest condolences to Al-Akhbar newspaper—its management, staff and employees—as well as to the Lebanese media community, her respected family and all those who knew and loved her. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured journalist Zeinab Faraj.

We affirm that the path of free national media will continue—stronger and more present than ever. Neither the terror of the enemy nor the thunder of its missiles will succeed in silencing this voice that speaks out for truth and freedom.