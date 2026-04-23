Lebanon Condemns ’Israeli’ Attack Killing Journalist Amal Khalil

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed condolences over journalist Amal Khalil’s martyrdom in an "Israeli" strike in southern Lebanon, saying the attack aimed to obscure the "Israeli" occupation's violations against the country.

In a statement, Aoun expressed deep sorrow over Khalil’s martyrdom following "Israeli" aggression that targeted the town of al-Tiri on Tuesday and extended condolences to her family, colleagues, and Lebanon’s media community.

He also wished a speedy recovery to journalist Zainab Faraj, who was injured in the same incident.

Aoun said the deliberate targeting of journalists reflects an attempt to obscure the reality of "Israeli" actions in Lebanon, adding that such acts constitute “crimes against humanity” under international law and are punishable under international conventions, and should prompt urgent intervention by the international community to halt them.

The president said Khalil’s martyrdom adds to a list of martyred journalists in southern Lebanon, stressing that press workers continue to report bravely under direct "Israeli" threat.

Amal Khalil, widely known as a veteran field reporter in southern Lebanon, had built a reputation for covering frontline developments along the border and documenting conditions in villages affected by ongoing hostilities.

In turn, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that the "Israeli" attack that killed journalist Khalil is a war crime, accusing the "Israeli" occupation of repeatedly targeting media workers and obstructing rescue operations.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Salam said attacks on journalists and the blocking of emergency teams from reaching them, as well as repeated strikes after rescue crews arrive, meet the definition of war crimes.

“Attacks on journalists, preventing rescue teams from reaching them, and repeated airstrikes on their locations after the arrival of these teams constitute war crimes,” he said.

Salam added that the targeting of journalists performing their professional duties is no longer an isolated occurrence, but a “persistent practice” that Beirut condemns and rejects.

He said Lebanon would seek international scrutiny of the incidents and pursue accountability for those responsible.

He also extended condolences to Khalil’s family, colleagues, and Lebanon’s press community, and wished Faraj a swift recovery.

The "Israeli" war crime in detail

Journalist Amal Khalil was martyred in al-Tiri, South Lebanon after what reports described as a nearly two-hour "Israeli" drone and air assault.

The attack began with a strike on a nearby civilian car, forcing Khalil and colleague Zeinab Faraj to seek shelter and call for help. A second strike hit their vehicle, and after they took refuge in a house, “Israeli” warplanes bombed it, cutting off contact with Khalil.

Rescue efforts were delayed as access was initially denied, and ambulances later came under fire. Faraj was wounded and evacuated, while Khalil was later found dead beneath the rubble.

Amal Khalil was a daughter of South Lebanon—its voice and its witness. Wearing her press vest, she went into the field to reveal the reality of occupation, and “Israel” killed her for it.