The Islamabad Pivot: Why Trump Is Desperate for an Iran Peace Deal

By Mohamad Hammoud

Internal polling and strategic failures force the White House to seek a diplomatic exit via Pakistani mediation.

Despite his tough rhetoric, President Donald Trump is maneuvering to secure an urgent peace deal with Iran as the domestic and military costs of “Operation Epic Fury” threaten to undermine his presidency. According to The Wall Street Journal, the president is privately gripped by a “Carter-style” anxiety, fearing that a prolonged conflict could lead to a humiliating electoral defeat in the upcoming midterms. While his public rhetoric remains bellicose, his administration’s reliance on Pakistani intermediaries to “beg” for a negotiated settlement reveals a desperate need to de-escalate a regional war that has spiraled out of Washington’s control. Reports suggest the president now realizes he miscalculated Iran’s response and is seeking an exit for several reasons.

A Fractured MAGA Movement and Public Backlash

The political unity that once defined Trump’s base is rapidly eroding, not only under the pressure of a stalled military campaign but also because many supporters believe he has betrayed his “America First” promise by putting “Israel first.” This discontent is increasingly reflected across the broader public. According to a Marquette Law School national survey released on April 22, 60% of Americans now view the United States as a “destabilizing force” in global affairs rather than a guarantor of order. This shift has triggered deep divisions within the Republican Party, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that populist leaders are openly clashing over both the failure to achieve a swift victory and the broader direction of Trump’s foreign policy.

Economic Strain and Energy Market Disruption

The financial burden of the conflict has reached a critical level, raising fears of a recession. CNN reported that the first month of the war alone cost approximately $18 billion in unbudgeted expenditures. At the same time, global oil prices surged toward $97 per barrel following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As fuel costs rose, prices across the US economy followed, with transportation, food, and consumer goods increasing sharply. Analysts estimate that consumer prices rose by roughly 6–8% in a short period, intensifying inflationary pressure on American households and adding direct political pressure on Trump to end the war.

Global Energy Shock, Food Security and Strained Allies

Beyond domestic strain, the conflict has triggered a broader global crisis. The International Monetary Fund downgraded global growth to 3.1%, warning that continued maritime disruptions could push the world into recession. The International Energy Agency reports that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have affected roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas and oil supply, driving sharp increases in Asian spot prices.

Damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex has further reduced production capacity, with recovery expected to take years. The impact is severe in Europe and Southeast Asia, where industries face soaring energy costs and fuel shortages. Global food security is also under strain, as fertilizer supply chains have been disrupted, driving increases in agricultural input prices.

At the same time, the regional coalition opposing Iran is weakening under mounting economic and security pressures. The Wall Street Journal reported on April 20 that the UAE has requested a $20 billion currency swap and emergency financial aid from Washington after Iranian strikes crippled local infrastructure. These allies, having realized that Western intelligence failed to predict the intensity of the Iranian response against “Israel”-aligned interests, are now pressuring Trump to find a diplomatic exit to prevent wider economic collapse.

Depleted Arsenals and the “Missile Crisis”

Military readiness has emerged as a critical constraint on the administration’s ability to sustain the war. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, US stockpiles of THAAD and Patriot interceptors have fallen below 50% of operational requirements. This depletion has created a “strategic vacuum” that leaves the US vulnerable in the Pacific, where China’s regional maneuvers are intensifying. The Pentagon reportedly informed the White House that a pause is not optional but a logistical necessity to replenish exhausted inventories.

The Pakistani Lifeline and the Search for a Legacy

Faced with these overlapping crises, Trump has turned to Islamabad as his primary diplomatic channel to save face. According to Al Jazeera, the president personally requested that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir convince Tehran to present a “unified proposal” for peace. Furthermore, The Financial Times reported that Trump begged the Pakistanis to convince the Iranians to accept the deal.

Behind the scenes, according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump also sought to project unpredictability toward Iran, echoing the “madman theory” associated with Richard Nixon, in an effort to intimidate Tehran into concessions, while publicly calling for “Total Destruction.” However, it appears that the Iranians saw through the bluff.