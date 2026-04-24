Trump Extends Lebanon–’Israel’ Ceasefire By 3 Weeks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Lebanon–"Israel" ceasefire would be extended by three weeks after talks at the White House.

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and "Israel" took effect last week, following sustained Iranian pressure linking any ceasefire agreement with the United States to a halt in "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the extension followed a meeting between Lebanese and "Israeli" officials in the Oval Office.

The meeting, described by Trump as having gone "very well," was attended by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside US and regional representatives.

Trump said the United States would work with Lebanon “to help it protect itself from Hezbollah,” adding that Washington would be involved in “getting things straightened out” in the country.

He also described the meeting as a “very historic” moment, adding that he looks forward to hosting "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the near future.

Vice President JD Vance described the ceasefire extension as a “major, historic moment,” crediting Trump’s direct involvement, saying it "wouldn't have happened without the president’s direct engagement."

In parallel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized that the talks should not be interpreted as concessions to “Israel”, framing them instead as a means to resolve outstanding issues while safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“Negotiations do not mean concession or surrender; they are meant to resolve problems,” Aoun said, calling for national unity and support for state institutions during what he described as a critical phase.

Talks came amid continued "Israeli" ceasefire violations since April 17, including a strike on al-Tiri that claimed three people, among them journalist Amal Khalil, while "Israel" pushes to impose a so-called “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, a proposal firmly rejected by Speaker Nabih Berri.

On the ground, Lebanon’s Resistance remains a key factor, with Hezbollah carrying out retaliatory operations after more than 200 reported "Israeli" ceasefire violations, targeting military positions in the South to deter further breaches and prevent "Israel" from imposing new facts on the ground or expanding its presence.