Trump’s Rhetoric Fuels US Split As Iran Talks Falter

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran’s readiness to continue direct talks with Washington is reportedly being eroded by US President Donald Trump’s public threats and erratic social media activity.

According to officials familiar with US–Iran diplomatic channels, his messaging, combined with a continued maritime blockade on Iranian ports, is said to be complicating mediation efforts involving third parties, including Pakistan.

Trump announced on Thursday that he has instructed the US Navy to directly target any vessels suspected of laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a sharp escalation in maritime tensions.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said: “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian and Arab officials say Tehran views Trump’s remarks, including threats to “destroy what remains” of Iran and push it “back to the stone age,” as a deliberate attempt to humiliate the country and weaken its negotiating position.

European diplomats in contact with negotiators say talks have made little progress in recent days, with one describing the process as effectively frozen.

US public messaging is increasingly seen as a key factor in the deadlock.

US officials acknowledge divisions in Trump’s team, with one side supporting the blockade to force Iranian concessions and the other warning it could harm the US economy and midterm prospects.