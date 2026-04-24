’Israeli’ Failure Exposed As Settlers React To Hezbollah’s Military Edge

By Staff, Agencies

Discontent is rising among settlers in northern occupied Palestine, with "Israeli" media reporting growing frustration over the occupation’s inability to counter the expanding strength of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance, Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s continued operations have effectively imposed new rules of engagement, exposing the limits of "Israeli" military power on the ground.

Settlers have also warned that the occupation entity is reverting to failed approaches reminiscent of past crises.

In parallel, fears have grown after US President Donald Trump extended the Lebanon ceasefire by 21 days, with settlers warning it allows Hezbollah to strengthen and could turn the north into a "Gaza Envelope 2".

On the ground, settlers describe a worsening situation, with “Israeli” media quoting residents saying it “looks very bad,” as many acknowledge the occupation has lost its assumed military freedom while Hezbollah continues to strike and maneuver.

From a strategic perspective, analysts argue that the US-backed extension of the truce has allowed Hezbollah to strengthen its position under fire, further eroding the occupation’s standing.

Notably, "Israeli" Channel 12’s correspondent sharply criticized the so-called “containment” policy, noting that Hezbollah “does not care about the political understandings in Washington and continues to impose its own rhythm on the ground”, a clear indication that "Israeli" calculations are no longer dictating the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah carried out multiple operations targeting the Shtula settlement and "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in the south, in response to continued attacks on Lebanese towns.

On Thursday, the "Israeli" occupation acknowledged that 45 of its forces were wounded in southern Lebanon within the past 48 hours, reflecting the intensity of ongoing confrontations with the Resistance.

According to official figures, the total number of wounded "Israeli" forces since the escalation of the offensive on March 2 has reached 735, including 44 in serious condition and 100 classified as moderate injuries.

Taken together, these figures underscore the scale of mounting losses faced by the IOF amid ongoing confrontations along the Lebanese front.

It is important to note that "Israel" is known for censoring the true number of casualties among its troops; the actual total of killed and injured is much higher than what it reveals.