’Israeli’ Air Force Technicians Charged Over Iran Intel Leak

By Staff, Agencies

Military prosecutors in “Israel” have charged two Air Force technicians with spying for Iran and passing sensitive military information, calling it a major security breach.

The suspects, both mechanics at "Tel Nof" Airbase, are accused of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out tasks in exchange for money.

A joint statement by the "Shin Bet", the military, and police said the case reflects ongoing failures to prevent the luring of soldiers through financial incentives and online contact.

According to the indictment, the two suspects began communicating with Iranian handlers roughly a year ago while serving in active military roles. One of them is accused of "facilitating contact with a foreign agent, and additional offenses."

The second is charged with "contact with a foreign agent, providing information to an enemy, and other offenses."

"Israeli" authorities said both continued attempting to re-establish contact even after initial communication was reportedly cut off, raising further concerns about breaches among "Israeli" military ranks.

Investigators say sensitive materials were allegedly transmitted to Iranian intelligence, including an aircraft engine diagram, photos from inside a military base, images of personnel including an aviation instructor, and visual documentation of operational areas and infrastructure.

Other reports also claimed attempts to verify access through additional images of fighter jets and base facilities, in what authorities describe as a gradual recruitment pattern via online contact that escalated into paid cooperation.

The suspects were also allegedly tasked with gathering intelligence on senior “Israeli” political and military figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cabinet members, and top IOF commanders, as well as documenting residential areas and security infrastructure.

Additional instructions reportedly included photographing key streets in "Tel Aviv" and mapping air defense systems and military bases, with one suspect allegedly asked to delay a military aircraft operation and another to take part in an attack.

This case is not isolated. Recent reports point to a growing number of espionage incidents within “Israeli” forces, including the arrest earlier this month of four forces accused of spying for Iran and leaking sensitive information.

Other cases involving both soldiers and settlers suggest widening internal security gaps and deeper structural vulnerabilities within the occupation’s intelligence and military systems.