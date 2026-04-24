Ayatollah Khamenei: Remarkable Unity among Iranians Shatters Enemy Ranks

By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has lauded the profound impact of the Iranian nation’s extraordinary unity, saying that it has inflicted a significant fracture on the enemy while urging practical gratitude to forge even stronger national cohesion.

"Due to the remarkable unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy," the Leader stated in a message published on the X network on Thursday, highlighting how this unprecedented solidarity has disrupted the calculations of those seeking to undermine the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the need to express gratitude for this divine blessing through concrete actions, affirming that such efforts will render national cohesion “greater and steelier,” while leaving the enemies “more wretched and diminished.”

The Leader also drew attention to the enemy’s ongoing psychological warfare, warning, “The enemy’s media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition.”

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message comes at a critical juncture as the Islamic Republic stands resilient against multifaceted aggressions, including sanctions, threats, and propaganda campaigns orchestrated by the United States, the Zionist regime and their Western allies.

This unity, born from the Iranian nation’s deep-rooted faith and revolutionary spirit, has repeatedly proven to be an invincible shield, turning every hostile plot into an opportunity for greater advancement.

Earlier on Thursday, the three heads of Iran's executive, legislative, and judicial branches issued a collective response to US President Donald Trump, denouncing his remarks about “divisions between extremists and moderates” in Iran as unwarranted provocations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei conveyed a powerful message to Trump, emphasizing a common theme of national unity and defiance.