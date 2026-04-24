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Three Children Among Martyrs in ’Israeli’ Attack On Northern Gaza

Three Children Among Martyrs in ’Israeli’ Attack On Northern Gaza
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By Staff, Agencies

At least five people, including three children, were martyred in northern Gaza after an "Israeli" airstrike hit a group of civilians.

Gaza's civil defense agency announced in a statement on Wednesday that the "Israeli" aerial attack targeted several individuals near al-Qassam Mosque in the city of Beit Lahia.

The agency added that their bodies were taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. However, it did not provide any information on how old the children were.

The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll has reached 72,562 since October 7, 2023, with 172,320 injured, including 786 martyred and 2,217 wounded since the October 11, 2025 ceasefire announcement amid continued "Israeli" attacks.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate, with shortages of basic supplies and ongoing disruptions to essential services, local authorities reported.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that over the past six months, ceasefire violations by "Israel" have been documented more than 2,400 times, including incidents of shelling, gunfire, raids, and property damage.

Israel Palestine Gaza beit lahia gaza genocide zionist aggression war on gaza GazaStrip IsraeliOccupation

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