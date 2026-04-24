By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 23, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of At-Tiri, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with the appropriate weapons. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of At-Tiri, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s breach of the ceasefire and its violation of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army reconnaissance drone, with an offensive drone over the village of Majdalzoun. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by demolishing homes in villages in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army bulldozer while it was carrying out demolitions in the village of Rchaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its shelling of the outskirts of the village of Kounin with artillery, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of Jamil Bazzi School in the city of Bint Jbeil, with artillery shells. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its targeting of the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 p.m., the settlement of “Shtula”, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.